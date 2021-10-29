WB estimates of poverty reduction in Pakistan result of govt’s policies: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that as the World Bank (WB) estimates showed reduction in the incidence of poverty in Pakistan to 4.8% in FY 2021 from 5.3% in FY 2020, it was the result of government’s policies of productivity-led growth to create employment.

According to the World Bank estimates based on international poverty line of US $ 1.9 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) 2011 per day, the incidence of poverty in Pakistan was expected to continue downwards to 4.0% by FY 2023, he said in a twitter post.

