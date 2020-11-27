LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan has said that it is highly important to prepare and modify health guidelines keeping in view the national needs.

He said this while addressing an inaugural ceremony of the National Guidelines for the Management of Sexual Transmitted Infections (STIs) at a local hotel on Friday.

He said: “Adopting standardized procedures for diagnosis and treatment of any disease is a good approach.”

He said that medical care had become complex so it was very important to adopt guidelines and consult authentic text which ultimately helped in improving quality of care. Dr Faisal Sultan said that those preparing guidelines should keep it in mind that guidelines should be authentic and based on science and experimental evidences.

He said:” Being doctors we must be capable enough to check facts and differeniate opinion and experimental evidences so that patients could be treated in the best manner.”

Regrdaing STIs, the SAPM said that people suffering from STIs felt hesitation while discussing their health problems.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, speaking on the ocassion, also stressed the need to prepare health guidelines/manuals in light of the needs of the country. She said that it was necessary for doctors to develop the best communication skills which direly needed to address such health issues in an effective manner.

She said that Sehat Medicine Cards were being issued to provide free medicines to registered patients of hepatitis, TB and AIDs. She said that Sehat Medicine Cards were being distributed among almost 180,000 patients of hepatitis, TB and AIDs in Punjab.

She said that AIDs patients needed medicine for whole life and added that technical guidelines were being introduced for treatment of AIDs patients.

She said that these guidelines would help in treating STIs caused due to AIDs.

Later, a shield and guideline book was presented to SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan.

King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan Dr Maria Elena Filio and others were also present.