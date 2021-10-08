PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosNational Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during Art & Painting Exhibition by Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal at Ejaz Art Gallery Fri, 8 Oct 2021, 8:02 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP42-081021 LAHORE: October 08 - Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during Art & Painting Exhibition by Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal at Ejaz Art Gallery. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP42-081021 LAHORE: APP43-081021 LAHORE: October 08 – A visitor capturing an artwork by her cell phone during Art & Painting Exhibition by Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal at Ejaz Art Gallery. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP44-081021 LAHORE: October 08 – A visitor viewing the displayed artwork during Art & Painting Exhibition by Faiza Khan and Kausar Iqbal at Ejaz Art Gallery. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari