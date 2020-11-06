Various PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative against national institutions heads: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said various leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were opposing Nawaz Sharif’s narrative against the national institutions’ heads.

The PML-N members had started exiting from the bus being driven by Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never come under pressure from the tactics being played by the opposition parties, he added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the blind alley.

Commenting on the role of coalition partners in the current situation, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Qaid, Muttahida Quomi Movement and other partners were intact with the PTI led government.

He further said the coalition partners did not have any serious reservation. He made it clear that the PTI government would continue its role for the development and prosperity of the country.

In replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz had also rejected the statement of PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair.