ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former prime minister Mir Zafarulllah Khan Jamali.

In a statement, he said Mir Zafarul Khan Jamali was a senior politician and the vacuum created by his death could not be filled easily. He said Jamali was a very decent and kind person and had a graceful personality. His political and social services would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.