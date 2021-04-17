Vaccination for age group 50-59 to start from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the anti COVID vaccination for age group 50 to 59 years, would start from April 21.

In his tweet, the minister said “the decision taken in today’s NCOC (National Command and Operation Center) meeting to start vaccination of people in the age group of 50 to 59 from Wednesday the 21st of April”.

Asad Umar called upon the people to get registered for the vaccination.

“(I) would once again encourage everyone to register for the vaccination,” he added.