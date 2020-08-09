Usman Dar praises foreign diplomats for taking part in plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday expressed his gratitude to the foreign diplomats for participating in the country’s biggest plantation drive.

In a press release, he said the diplomats of brotherly countries had shown the perfect example of love by joining in the government’s efforts for clean and green Pakistan. “The government of Pakistan is extremely grateful to you for your cooperation,” he added.

According to the SAPM’s office, the ambassadors of multiple countries including Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait and Yemen had launched the plantation drive by planting saplings.

They appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force for rendering services during the coronavirus pandemic.

A massive plantation drive, kicked off on Sunday to mark the ‘tiger force day’ and all the government departments, civil society and volunteers of Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force were fully engaged in the campaign to achieve the one-day target of planting 3.5 million trees across the country.