Usman Buzdar attends Mehfil-e-Samaa

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that ‘Ashra’ Shan e Rahmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) is being celebrated to highlight the glorious teachings and grandeur of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) across the globe.

He said this after attending ‘Mehfil e Samaa’ at Alhamra here on Saturday.

He said that ‘Mehfil e Samaa’ was the old tradition of the Sufi saints and added that the Pakistani Qawals had earned fame for the country through their performances.



Renowned Qawal Abu Muhammad along with his companions presented famous Qawalis including ‘Tajdar e Haram’, ‘Sayed ul Bashar’ and others.

The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The Mehfil was organized by the department of Information and Culture.