USAID’s contribution to health, education sector in KP commendable

ISLAMABAD, Aug 06 (APP):The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) partners with the government of Pakistan at the federal, provincial, and district levels to improve the lives of citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, with a focus on the newly merged districts, by expanding governance, improving service delivery, and increasing economic opportunities.

The Burns and Trauma Center in Peshawar and the Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (UET Peshawar) are part of this collaboration and a prime example of this partnership, said a statement on Saturday.

The Burns and Trauma Center was established in 2019 and is providing admirable services to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since then.

As partners with the government of Pakistan for this project, the United States government, through a grant from USAID, provided $15 million to purchase equipment and complete the center.

In past, the burn victims had to travel long distances to other parts of Pakistan for treatment. The Burns and Trauma Centre ensures the burn victims will receive high-quality services closer to home.

In addition to burn victims, the center provides trauma treatment and plastic surgery services. Its 120 beds can accommodate 10,000 patients annually.

The facility serves all parts of KP, including the newly merged areas (formerly known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas or FATA) and other areas bordering Afghanistan.

Also in Peshawar, is the United States-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E). The United States has invested $127 million in the center to find innovative and practical solutions for Pakistan’s energy, water, agriculture, and food security challenges. Through this initiative, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Peshawar has partnered with Arizona State University to create center for energy research.

This partnership has multiple goals, including curriculum development, research, the establishment of new laboratories, and exchange programs.

This center has aimed to set new standards for supporting the success of women and disadvantaged youth in the engineering profession.

The Center for Advanced Studies in Energy at UET-Peshawar is offering Master’s and Ph D degrees in the various areas.

To this date, over 250 Energy Engineers and Managers have successfully graduated from USPCAS-E, having excellent understanding of indigenous energy challenges and their solution.

USPCAS-E has established state-of-the-art laboratories and has commenced testing commercial samples. KP Chief Minster, declared USPCAS-E as a think-tank and focal entity for all energy related issues of KP.

This year marks the completion of 75 years of the wonderful partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

Recently, the United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, along with USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman and US Consul General Richard H Riley also visited the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) in UET and Burns and Trauma Centre in Hayatabad Peshawar.

Speaking on this occasion, Ambassador Blome said that we are proud to play our role for the development and prosperity of the people in KP.