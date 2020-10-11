Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: Naqash

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was a threat to the global peace.

He said the illegal and forced subjugation and unabated oppression unleashed by India was a dangerous situation and can have disastrous repercussions on the world peace, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said the Kashmir dispute, which is human and political in nature, continued to unleash miseries and death and destruction for the subjugated people of the territory under a well-hatched plan by India to deny and suppress the inalienable right to self determination of the people.

Yousuf Naqash said the dispute, hindering the peace and development prospects in South Asia, was not a border issue but about determining the future of IIOJK and India’s arrogance, stubborn attitude and denial of inalienable right had converted the beautiful territory into a hell.

He deplored the Kashmiri people only witnessed fake encounters killings, custodial killings, target killings, arrest, torture and incarceration of loved ones regardless of age and gender and the oppressive tactics were increasing with every passing day.

He added the people in the territory had resolved to continue the ongoing freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion.