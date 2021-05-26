ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir Wednesday arrived here on three-day visit, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On his arrival at the airport, the UNGA president was receive by senior officials of foreign ministry, UN Representative in Islamabad and Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul.

President of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir arrived in Islamabad for official visit. Was received by senior officials of MOFA, UN representative in Islamabad and Turkish Ambassador.

“After an important and fruitful official visit to Bangladesh, I arrived in Islamabad for my official visit to Pakistan. I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad,” Volkan Bozkir said on Twitter.

During his stay in the federal capital, the UNGA president will have detailed talks with the foreign minister and call on the leadership, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

I look forward to my important meetings tomorrow in Islamabad.

He will also deliver a talk on the “Importance of Multilateralism.”

Volkan Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly.

He also visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the prestigious position of President of the UN General Assembly.