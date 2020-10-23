Ulema Council condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP): Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (MUCP) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said on Friday that it was high time that world community exerted pressure on India to stop unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role to help resolve the Kashmir issue according to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

About the black day being observed by Kashmiris on October 27, he said that Kashmiris had been facing the worst kind of violence and subjugation for demanding their right to self-determination.

Sahibzada Qasmi, who is also Secretary General of International Khatm-e-Nabuwaat Movement Pakistan, said that entire Pakistani nation was extending full support to the oppressed Kashmiris and would continue to do so till the freedom of Kashmiris.

He said that valiant Kashmiris would not bow before the timid Indian forces which were committing severe atrocities on unarmed innocent people of (IIOJK), adding that the day was not far off when Kashmiris would embrace victory.