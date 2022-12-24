UAE, Pakistan trade growth termed satisfactory

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):The total trade between the UAE and Pakistan reached Dhs19.7 billion in 2021, with a growth rate of 23 percent compared to 2020, and the growth rate of trade volume between Ajman and Pakistan reached 30 percent during the last five years.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has affirmed the Chamber’s keenness to consolidate its external relations and build strong partnerships to achieve sustainable future growth for the economy of the Emirate of Ajman.

This came during his meeting with Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the UAE at the ACCI headquarters on Saturday where they discussed joint economic cooperation, ways to consolidate bilateral relations and examined available investment opportunities in the industry, trade, tourism and education sectors.

At the beginning of the meeting, Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees, praised the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and Pakistan at the leadership and people levels and stressed the importance of this meeting to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership between Ajman and Pakistan in many sectors, explaining that the ACCI is keen to consolidate its external relations and partnerships to achieve sustainable future growth for Ajman’s economy .

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi praised the development renaissance in Ajman and stressed the need to exchange delegations and visits to learn about the available opportunities in all fields, explaining that the economic potential and opportunities available in both Pakistan and Ajman would open new horizons to increase the volume of intra trade and joint cooperation, Emirates news agency reported .

The ACCI reviewed the investment opportunities in Ajman in industry, trade, construction, real estate, tourism, health, transportation and infrastructure among other sectors, in addition to the efforts made to provide an economic climate

characterized by flexibility and speedy completion of transactions. An overview of the most prominent exhibitions and events organised by the Ajman Chamber was also presented.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Sultan Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Second Vice Chairman of the ACCI, and Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Acting Director-General of the ACCI.