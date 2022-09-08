UAE minister announces $10 million aid for Pakistan’s flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, a minister of the United Arab Emirates has announced a relief assistance of $10 million for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

This is the biggest ever donation made so far at the individual level made for the flood survivors of the country, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE minister for the generous donation for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population.

“This manifests your deep love for the people of Pakistan and sympathy for the suffering humanity,” the prime minister said in his message to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

He said that the people of Pakistan would never forget this brotherhood as it would greatly help the country in relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Prime Minister Sharif said the UAE minister’s love for the people of Pakistan was a golden chapter in the brotherly relations between the two countries.