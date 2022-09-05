UAE launches initiative to provide relief to flood affectees in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, Sep 5 (APP): The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Community Development in the UAE, launched the “We Stand Together” volunteering initiative, which aims to assemble urgent relief kits for families affected by the devastating torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan.



The community event, which is part of UAE efforts to provide urgent relief assistance to Pakistan, will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m., at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) – South Hall at Expo City in Dubai, and Expo Centre in Sharjah.?



The “We Stand Together” initiative is led by humanitarian and charitable organisations in the country and called upon the public to show solidarity with affected Pakistani families.



The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dubai Cares, and Sharjah Charity Association invited volunteers to register to participate in the initiative at Volunteers.ae.