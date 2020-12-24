ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Managing Director. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi on Thursday met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Envoy in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi and discussed various issues including as how to diminish poverty.

Buppi highlighted the initiatives under the flagship of Government’s Ehsaas Programe for resilient recovery of the vulnerable persons.

Underlining the brotherly relations between the two countries, Managing Director PBM said that the welfare projects of UAE in our country are helping the deserving people.

Applauding the pro-poor services of PBM, UAE Ambassador vowed to strengthen link with the organization in social protection area.