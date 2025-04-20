- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will undertake an official visit to Pakistan from 20-21 April.

“This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold talks with the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with particular focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security and people-to-people linkages will be reviewed during the meeting.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and concern.

The Deputy Prime Ministers had last met in Abu Dhabi on 21 February this year.

Sheikh Abdullah will also call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The call will reaffirm the shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

“The visit of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will further cement the longstanding Pakistan-UAE ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, benefiting the peoples of both countries,” it was further added.