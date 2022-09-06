UAE ambassador calls on Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI, Sep 6 (APP): Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Islamabad Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi on Tuesday called on former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here at Bilawal House.

President PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the UAE for its assistance to the flood-affected people in Pakistan.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

Asif Ali Zardari said that friendly ties between Pakistan and the UAE were of historical nature.

He noted that whenever Pakistan faced tough times, the UAE stood by it. “Trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE should be further enhanced,” he emphasized.