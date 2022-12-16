U.S. CENTCOM chief visits Pakistan to reaffirm security ties

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP): Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael E. Kurilla, visited Islamabad on a two-day visit from December 14-16 to hold meetings with Pakistani military leadership to reaffirm security ties between the two nations.

General Kurilla met with Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to conduct a review of troops and discuss bilateral security cooperation and efforts to promote regional stability, said a news release issued here from the U.S. Embassy on Friday.

During his visit, General Kurilla met Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at the Joint Staff Headquarters to reaffirm the bilateral commitment to partnership and address shared security challenges. General Kurilla also visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the security situation along the border with Afghanistan.

For 75 years, the United States has valued its long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan, including by providing more than $97 million this year to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan. As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, U.S. government support will remain steadfast, it added.