Two weeks long Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II concludes at Barotha

RAWALPINDI, Oct 01 (APP): The Multinational Joint Special Forces Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II conducted among Special Forces of Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan in Counter Terrorism domain has concluded, the Military’s media wing on Sunday said.

The two-week-long Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II commenced on September 17 in Barotha, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Corps Commander 11 Corps attended the Closing Ceremony as Chief Guest along with the Director General Military Training and General Officer Commanding Special Service Group.

Besides the Exercising troops; officers from the friendly countries also witnessed the Closing Ceremony. The Special Forces of participating countries displayed their professional excellence on the final day.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations amongst brotherly countries and helped nurture joint employment concepts against counter terrorism besides; identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.