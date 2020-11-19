Two-week long Exercise DRUZBHA–V concludes at NCTC Kharian

RAWALPINDI, Nov 19 (APP):The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHA–V Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar
in a tweet said the closing ceremony was held at NCTC, Kharian where Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E)
Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior Military officials from both sides, witnessed
the closing ceremony.

Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful
drills and procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations, he added.

He said that the two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC, PABBI.
During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter-Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.

ALSO READ  Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force lauds Pak Army role in training of Qatar’s Armed Forces

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR