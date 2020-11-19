Two-week long Exercise DRUZBHA–V concludes at NCTC Kharian

RAWALPINDI, Nov 19 (APP):The two-week long joint Exercise DRUZBHA–V Special Forces of Pakistan-Russian Federation concluded at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) near Kharian on Thursday.
Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar
in a tweet said the closing ceremony was held at NCTC, Kharian where Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E)
Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior Military officials from both sides, witnessed
the closing ceremony.
Special Forces’ Pakistan-Russian Federation Contingent demonstrated real-time skilful
drills and procedures of Counter Terrorism Operations, he added.
He said that the two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC, PABBI.
During the exercise, teams shared valuable experience in Counter-Terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism.