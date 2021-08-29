Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, three terrorists killed along Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Aug 29 (APP): As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while thwarting the terrorists’ attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border.The terrorists opened fire on a military post in Bajaur District.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner, said an ISPR news release.

“As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 3 terrorists got killed and four other got injured,” it said.

The soldiers martyred, in exchange of fire, were identified as Sepoy Jamal (resident of Mardan, 28 ) and Sepoy Ayaz (resident of Chitral, 21 ) who embraced shahadat.

The ISPR media release underlined that Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that existing and future setup in Afghanistan would not allow such activities against Pakistan.