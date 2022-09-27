Two relief assistance flights from KSA, Indonesia land at Karachi airport: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (APP): Two relief assistance flights including one each from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Indonesia for the flood-hit people of Pakistan landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Tuesday.

Relief assistance flight from Indonesia was first, while a total 10 such flights have so far landed in Pakistan from KSA carrying relief goods for the flood affectees, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement issued here.

He further said that the relief assistance from Indonesia and KSA are welcomed with warmth and gratitude.