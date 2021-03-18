Two-day thematic job fair concludes at NUST

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):A two-day thematic job fair concluded here on Thursday at National University of Science and Technology (NUST), amidst strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of the current pandemic.

The event was inaugurated by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan.

He was accompanied by AVM Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC) NUST.

The first day witnessed participation of over 110 top organisations from sectors as diverse as Manufacturing, Information Technology, FMCG, Civil, Mechanical, Electronics, Construction and Telecom for recruiting NUST’s prized students from disciplines of Engineering, IT, Biosciences and Architecture.

Prominent firms at the job fair included Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Telenor Pakistan, MTBC, Ibex, Netsol, Allied Contractors, Dawlance, Interwood, Skyelectric, Intech Process Automation and Darson Industries, to name a few.

On the sidelines of the job fair, a memorandum of understading (MoU) was also signed between NUST and ICCI to collaborate for research, commercialisation, and industry visits and placements of NUST students, graduates and faculty.

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, and Mr Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI, signed the agreement.

On the second day, around 60 industries related to Business Management, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences, conducted interviews of a large number of aspiring final year students enrolled in the relevant disciplines.

Top employers included United Bank Limited, Faysal Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Telenor Microfinance Bank, PTCL, Ufone, Telenor, European Complex, etc. Nadeem Khan, Chief Financial Officer, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL), along with Raza Sarwar, Group Head HR Talent Acquisition and Outsourcing PTCL, and Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H), inaugurated the event.

The industry guests lauded NUST for presenting its dynamic student pool to the job market and appreciated the industry for turning out in large numbers to interview and employ students from the county’s premier seat of higher learning.