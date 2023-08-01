Turkish vice president to visit Pakistan from Aug 1-2

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Vice President of the Republic of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz will pay a visit to Pakistan from August 1-2, during which he and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will jointly launch the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq –at the Karachi Shipyard.

The launch of the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq will take place on Wednesday, a Foreign Office statement said.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy – two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

The prime minister earlier attended the launching ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November 2022.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain. It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep-rooted fraternal ties, characterized by frequent exchanges at the leadership level, commonality of views on regional and global issues and strengthened cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.