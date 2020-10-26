RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 (APP):Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey General Hulusi Akar (R) Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the deep rooted cultural and brotherly relationship between the two countries, it added.