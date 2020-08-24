Turkish envoy calls on Omar Ayub, appreciates Pakistan’s energy policy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP): Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Monday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and appreciated Pakistan’s new Alternative Energy Policy.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Shahzad Qasim also attended the meeting, a news release said. The minister highlighted salient features of the newly approved policy and available investment opportunities, which would lead to production of 75 per cent of the country’s electricity through indigenous resources by 2030.

He said in line with the new policy, Pakistan would bring modern technology and start production of renewable energy equipment like solar panels, wind turbines and blades.

Under the policy, the minister said energy projects would be awarded through an open and competitive bidding to ensure level playing fields for all future contenders.

The Turkish ambassador expressed interest to avail opportunities in the energy sector of Pakistan under the new policy. He also appreciated the government’s resolve to fix energy challenges and move forward in achieving sustainable energy for the country’s economic development.