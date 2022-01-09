Travelling restrictions for Murree roads to continue for 24 hours: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that the ban on using roads for Murree and Galiyat would continue for further 24 hours.



In a statement, the minister said that the citizens of Murree and adjacent areas would only be allowed to travel on these roads while showing their national identity cards.



He said that the situation of Murree and Galiyat was being monitored on a regular basis.

He said that any decision to allow tourists to Murree and Galiyat would be made while considering the latest situation.