Transparent Senate election to ensure strong democracy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said the transparent Senate election would strengthen democracy in the county.

“A system of Senate elections in which the people see that the consciences of the elected representatives are being auctioned will weaken the democratic system,” he said in a tweet.

جمہوریت کی طاقت پارلیمان اور منتخب نمائندوں کی اخلاقی قوت سے آتی ہے، کسی عسکری طاقت سے نہیں. سینیٹ الیکشن کا ایسا نظام جس میں عوام کو نظر آئے کے منتخب نمائندوں کے ضمیر کی بولی لگ رہی ہے، جمہوریت کو کمزور کرتا ہے. شفاف سینیٹ کے الیکشن جمہوریت کو مضبوط کریں گے. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 4, 2021

The minster said the power of democracy comes from the parliament and from the elected representatives’ moral strength, and not from any of the armed force.