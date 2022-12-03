Transgenders to be get assistance under Benazir Kafalat Programme

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): The government of Pakistan has decided to include transgenders in the Benazir Kafalat programme for the first time.

This decision was made by the Board of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) under the leadership of the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri.

“Transgenders are also a part of the society like us and it is the duty of the government to take care of them,” Shazia Marri said in a video message on Saturday.

She said that transgenders had to first update their gender in the CNIC from NADRA in order to be eligible for this program.

The transgenders after updating their CNIC from NADRA can register themselves in BISP Tehsil Offices, she said.

On successful registration, the applicant transgender will get a payment message from 8171 number and will get Rs. 7000 per quarter, she added.