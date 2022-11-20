Trail 3 closed after leopard was spotted

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):After spotting of a leopard in Syedpur village of the federal capital, the district administration closed Trail 3 for general public, said a statement issued on Sunday.

According to media reports, citizens, especially motorcyclists, have been requested to avoid traveling alone in the area. Residents of the area have also been asked to report to Rescue-15 in case of any emergency.

However, the administration has requested the residents not to panic as police and wildlife department volunteers will try to keep the leopard away from the population.

The relevant teams were sent to Margalla Hills and Syedpur village after the incident, said a CDA official. Environment Wing, District Administration and Islamabad Police officials and special teams from the Wildlife Department were posted in these areas.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, has directed the relevant authorities to take measures to protect the citizens.

In his statement, he said that the citizens should provide the information about the leopard to the CDA, Environment Department and police authorities so that they could take appropriate measures to deal with the problem.