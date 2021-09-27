ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Like other parts of the world, the International Tourism Day was marked across the country on Monday with a resounding commitment to recover the sectorâs growth marred by the mobility restrictions imposed worldwide in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. It was also pledged to make Pakistan a touristsâ heaven by ensuring security, quality services and easy access to all the tourists, besides creating massive awareness about its potential at international level. Multiple sports and tourism events including rock climbing, paragliding and awareness sessions were held across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan under the United Nationsâ theme for this year âTourism for Inclusive Growth.â In a message on the occasion of World Tourism Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said that tourism in Pakistan had great potential to boost our economy as well as improve the economic health of small business operators and the people attached with the tourism industry. He said purpose of the celebration of World Tourism Day was to foster awareness among the international community about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural and economic significance. âI take this opportunity to welcome the world to visit Pakistan and see this peaceful and hospitable land. Pakistan provides an opportunity to tourists to see the natural sights, ancient civilizations and experience the great diversity of cultures, people, landscapes and tasty cuisine.â âPakistan is blessed with tremendous potential of tourism in all the four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with a variety of terrain, climate, fauna, flora combined with a rich blend of socio-cultural diversity,â he added. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar, in his message, said Pakistan was rich in natural beauty, religious tourism and historical sites. New tourist destinations were being developed in Punjab under an integrated tourism policy, he added. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan said motive behind observing World Tourism Day was to highlight importance of tourism on world level. In his message, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the best place for tourism as its government was endeavoring to provide every needed facility to the tourists. The KP government was taking steps under a well planned strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province, he added. Through these steps, he said, they were making efforts to strengthen the economy of the province, adding, tangible encouraging results were being achieved through this strategy. The CM said this year over 2.7 million national and international tourists visited the scenic destinations across the province. Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Tourism Raja Nasir Ali Khan said tourism sector achieved unprecedented success during this year due to prudent policies of PTI government. In his message, he said despite the challenges unleashed by the coronavirus, a large number of tourists visited Gilgit Baltistan and other beautiful places in the country. Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) also created an environment of festivity in the Federal Capital by organizing different sports activities like rock climbing and paragliding to mark the International Tourism Day. Rock climbing was held in Margalla Hills while paragliding at Shalimar Cricket Stadium, Islamabad, in which a large number of citizens took part. Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Rana told APP that a customize brand for Pakistanâs tourism was on the anvil and likely to be launched next month. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted its launch at the earliest due to start of Dubai Expo where the country could attract lucrative investment by promoting its tourism brand, he added. He said PTDC would continue to take initiatives which would help create awareness about the potential of Pakistanâs different kinds of tourism across the globe.\9329/27/2021 8:19:49 PM