The workers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Monday brought to standstill traffic in several major cities and highways to protest the detention of their leader, stranding thousands of commuters – women, elderly and children.

The protest came as news of the arrest of Saad Hussain Rizvi was spread through the TLP social media networks. A leader of TLP Anayat ul Haq confirmed his detention.

Ambulances with blaring sirens and carrying coronavirus and other patients to hospitals were stuck in huge traffic jams in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and many other cities.

The TLP had given a deadline of April 20 to the government to meet its demands, including the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan, over the blasphemous caricatures. The government had agreed on tabling a resolution in the parliament before Eidul Fitr based on the demands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Sources said several rounds of talks were held between the government and the TLP leadership on the issue. However, the TLP was adamant to meet its demands before the deadline of April 20.

The agreement with the TLP came on February 10 where the government committee headed by Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri assured to take up the matter before the Parliament, and the group agreed on ending the sit-in at Faizabad, Islamabad, after a violent day of protest.

The detention by the police in Lahore sparked the protests that soon spread to several major cities leading to massive roadblocks. A spokesperson of the National Highway and Motorway Police in a traffic advisory for the public confirmed road closures at major intersections on the GT Road, and on several interchanges on the Motorways from Peshawar to Lahore.

Central Vice [Amir] President TLP Syed Zaheer ul Hassan Shah in a video message asked all TLP leaders and workers to “come out of their homes where ever they are … protest on roads and jam the entire country.”

The unannounced protest by the charged TLP workers who were seen carrying batons in many a video shared by people struck on roads in various cities led to an equally strong reaction from the public who termed blocking of roads and causing pain to the road users as totally unIslamic.

An official source told APP that despite assurance by the government to present the agreement before the National Assembly to condemn the blasphemous acts being carried out in many countries of the West, the TLP rejected the process and stuck to its demands.

The source said that the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had vociferously addressed the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia at all international fora including the United Nations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address at the 74h session of the United Nations General Assembly spoke against the practice of blasphemy and said:

“It is important to understand this: The Prophet lives in our hearts. When he is ridiculed, when he is insulted, it hurts… We human beings understand one thing: The pain of the heart is far, far, far more hurtful than physical pain. And that’s why the Muslims react (to insults against the Prophet).” “The Prophet lives in our hearts. When he is ridiculed, when he is insulted, it hurts… We human beings understand one thing: The pain of the heart is far, far, far more hurtful than physical pain. And that’s why the Muslims react”

“That’s all we ask: Do not use freedom of speech to cause us pain by insulting our Holy Prophet. That’s all we want.” “Do not use freedom of speech to cause us pain by insulting our Holy Prophet”

However, pressurizing the government and radicalising society on any pretext could not be acceptable. The source particularly mentioned the fiery hate-mongering speeches to incite the innocent people in believing that they were waging a jehad as a disservice to Islam.

He said Pakistan has already paid a heavy price with the sacrifice of 70,000 martyrs and losses running in billions of dollars due to acts of terrorism and militancy s in the past.

Traffic police in various cities have been issuing traffic alerts to warn the people and have urged them to avoid travel.