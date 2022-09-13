Three- quarters of Asia-Pacific population are ‘NEET,’ mainly females: Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima on Tuesday urged the Policymakers to ponder upon structural reforms, professional, technical and vocational training programs to help youth ensure a future with provision of decent work opportunities.

“Asia-Pacific is home to 55 percent of world’s youth and three-quarters of NEET (not in education, employment or training) in Asia Pacific region are females,” she said while moderating the Session on Promoting equal Education and Decent work during the Third IPU Asia-Pacific Region Seminar on Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) here.

She said in 2019 around 13.8 percent of the youth in the region was unemployed compared to the global average of 13.6. She said that one out of every four young employees was earning under 3.20$ per day and forced to work under extreme poverty.

Shaza Fatima also apprised the session about increasing trend of Public Private Partnership and Entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Moreover, reliance on traditional education had created the gap in technological advanced world. A mismatch in skill set and rapidly changing world direly needed attention of policymakers’ in the region.

She said natural disasters like recent floods and Covid-19 outbreak had contributed to worsen the situation in Pakistan. She said that there were multiple factors responsible for prevailing unemployment. Most important a disconnect between skill set and labour market.

“We did not have conducive working environment, especially for women, who were comprising half of the country’s population,” she noted.

Fatima further said that members of Parliaments had important role in achieving SDG goals given our parliamentary functions to legislate, represent and oversee the executive and our right to spend public money.

She was followed by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, who further enlightened the session that Goal 4 of the SDGS 2030 demanded for promotion of lifelong learning for everyone along with inclusive and equitable education for everyone.

“We parliamentarians were providing with road map to work on promoting quality education and provision of decent work opportunities as per international development agenda,” said Durrani.

He said youth should be provided with pertinent skill set backed by technical and vocational trainings to compete that labor market standards. Along with working on promoting quality education governments should also needed to come into collaboration to reform labor market as well to fully enforce labor laws and improve social security.

Senior Programme Officer, International Labor Organization Rabia Razzaq also addressed the session. She emphasized upon equal provision of internet access to rural areas so that healthy competition in the market may be promoted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shazia Marri expresses resolve to achieve SDGs target to eradicate hunger, poverty

Shazia Marri expresses resolve to achieve SDGs target to eradicate hunger, poverty

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on promoting quality education and decent work for youth at Parliament House. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani also present on the occasion

SAPM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on promoting quality education and decent...

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on envisioning inclusive development: Socio-Economic challenges in Asia-Pacific at Parliament House. Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam also present on the occasion

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha chairing the Breakout Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on envisioning inclusive development: Socio-Economic...

Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam chairing the session on 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on SDG implementation on Asia Pacific at Parliament House

Convener National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam chairing the session on 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs on SDG implementation on Asia...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a group photo with participants of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a group photo with participants of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of inaugural Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the parliament of Asia-PCIFIC group at parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf addressing the participants of inaugural Session of 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the parliament of Asia-PCIFIC...

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament, House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal arrives Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament, House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal arrives Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs...

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional...

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Deputy Speaker Federal Parliament House of Representatives of Nepal Ms. Pushpha Bhwal after her arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional...

Irani Parliamentary delegation headed by Mr.Majid Naseri Nejad Member Islamic Parliament of Iran after his arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd IPU Regional Seminar on SDGs for the Parliaments of Asia-Pacific Group

Irani Parliamentary delegation headed by Mr.Majid Naseri Nejad Member Islamic Parliament of Iran after his arrival at Islamabad Airport to participate in 3rd...

NA Speaker for highlighting climate change fallout in Pakistan

Pakistani envoy meets senior US official to discuss greater collaboration on multilateral issues

Pakistani envoy meets senior US official to discuss greater collaboration on multilateral issues