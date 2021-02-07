Three-day Kashmir Cultural Exhibition concludes at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): A three-day Kashmir Cultural Exhibition came to a colourful conclusion at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The festival pulled a big crowd and featured Kashmiti artisans-at-work exhibition, Kashmir cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, cultural evenings, craft bazaar, stalls of different art works and organizations and many other attractions.

For the first time in the federal capital, team of well known stage artist Khabardar have performed live at open air theathre to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The ceremony ended with a melodious instrumental performance by local musicians who played the famous Kashmiri song ‘Mere Wattan Teri Jannat Mein Ayen Gein’.

Kashmiri singers presented a number of folk songs and local dances during the ceremony.

As per the old Kashmiri tradition, all the male guests were presented with turbans and the women with shawls.

A Senior official while talking to APP said that for the past two decades, Lok Virsa has been making special arrangements on February 5 to express solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers, sisters, children and elders who have been subjected to torture by Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said Lok Virsa on this occasion reflected complete Kashmiri culture to the world.

He said that every year, Lok Virsa sought to draw the world’s attention to this human tragedy by highlighting the fundamental right of Kashmiris to self-determination in a cultural manner.

A visitor Azhar Hussain said the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir were in fact fighting for the completion of Pakistan.

He said they stood with the oppressed Kashmiris, adding that they would always raise their voice for the Kashmiri brothers at the moral, political and diplomatic levels.

He added that Kashmiris are not only a peace-loving nation, but their arts are second to none in their sophistication and beauty.

At the same time, Kashmiri music has its own unique style, he said adding that not only this, traditional Kashmiri food is also exemplary in its taste and sophistication.