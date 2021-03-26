GILGIT, Mar 26 (APP): The Gilgit Baltistan Police arrested three individuals who also confessed the crime of killing six innocent people in a firing incident took place Thursday in Naltar Valley, DIG Gilgit Waqas Ahmed said Saturday.

Addressing a press conference to update media, the police officer said the killing was a result of personal enmity and 12-14 years old land dispute between two groups of Naltar Bela and Naltar Paeen.

At least six people were killed and seven others injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Naltar valley.

According to police, a van carrying 18 local passengers including women was on its way to Naltar from Gilgit town when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Waqas said under the same enmity, another killing incident had taken place last year but the latest one was far more gruesome which killed a woman and left a minor injured.

He said the police minutely collected the evidences from the crime scene which led to the arrest of the accused. He said tracing their footprints, the police reached to their motorcycles and then the accused.

The victim families had nominated 16 people in the FIR in what the DIG police said the efforts were being made to arrest rest of the accused.

He said a joint investigation team had been formed under his supervision to probe the incident.

The DIG police vowed to deal the culprits with iron hands who were threatening by uploading pictures with weapons on social media for creating chaos.

He said a high alert has also been declared across Gilgit Baltistan due to security situation.