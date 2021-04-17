Those who were promoting non-democratic culture were the biggest enemies of the country: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Saturday said that those who were promoting the non-democratic culture were the biggest enemies of the country.

He said the politics of threats to hide corruption would not work anymore, rather the former rulers have to answer about their political malpractices. He said that PML-N was doing politics of accumulation of wealth for the last 30 years.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the previous ruling party was a cluster of “goons”, well known for threats and attacks on government infrastructures as their political culture.

He said that those who were making Punjab police as their personal servants were issuing threats to government officials.

These elements through their such type of political tactics, are serving nothing other than to protect the properties and financial interests of their political masters, he expressed.