‘This is called surgical strike of cricket’: Farrukh taunts India for humiliating defeat against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday termed Pakistan’s victory against Indian team in its first match of the T20 World as ‘surgical strike of cricket.’

In a tweet, the minister felicitated the nation and Pakistani cricket team for stunning victory against Indian side.

Pakistani Shaheens once again outplayed India in T20 without any loss of wicket, he said while appreciating the opening pair of Pakistan’s playing XI, Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan for their outstanding partnership.