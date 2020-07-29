Terrorists fire raid on security forces across from Bajur border post martyrs soldier: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jul 29 (APP):A terrorists fire raid on security forces across from border post in Bajur had martyred a soldier of Pakistan Army on Wednesday.
In consequence of the skirmish, Lance Naik Sami Ullah had embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
