RAWALPINDI, Feb 11 (APP): The terrorists on Thursday evening fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Bajaur area martyring a 5-year old minor boy besides injuring seven others including a girl.

In a brief statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Today at 1450 hours ,terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur.”

It added: “A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured.”