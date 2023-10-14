Telenor Pakistan to celebrate Customer Day

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP):Telenor Pakistan will celebrate the Customer Day 2023 next week, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

The occasion and activities will be graced by the presence of Petter-Børre Furberg, Telenor’s Head of Asia, who is making his first visit to Pakistan in his new role said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Telenor Pakistan, with its 46 million plus customers, considers its customers the most valuable asset.

The upcoming Customer Day will underscore the organization’s dedication to its customers and the importance of understanding their evolving needs and preferences.

This commitment is pivotal to Telenor Pakistan’s mission of empowering societies and connecting people to what matters most.

The day’s agenda will encompass a range of engaging activities focused on reinforcing the strong bond between Telenor Pakistan and its valued customers.

Telenor management and the entire workforce will venture into the markets, actively connecting and interacting with customers through diverse channels.

They will engage with customers to understand their experiences, gather insights into their needs, and address their concerns, thereby contributing to Telenor’s ongoing journey of improvement and innovation.