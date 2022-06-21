Targeted subsidy on edible items on cards to give relief to poor: PM

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the government would introduce a targeted subsidy on essential items including flour, sugar, edible oil, pulses, and rice during the current fiscal year.

Talking to Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Marri, he said providing relief to deserving populations was a top priority of the government.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to formulate a comprehensive strategy for a targeted subsidy in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

He stressed all the relevant ministries to ensure provision of the targeted subsidy to poor.

Shazia Marri apprised PM Sharif of the ongoing projects of BISP.

The meeting also discussed political situation in the country.