Tareen grieved over martyrdom of Army officers, soldiers in Harnai helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers in the Pakistan Army’s helicopter crash near Harnai, Balochistan.

In his condolence message received here, the minister said the officers and soldiers had sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of their duty.

“These sons of the soil are the pride of the nation,” the minister said.

He added that he was equally sharing the grief of the bereaved families. He prayed, “May Allah give them patience and accept the sacrifices of these martyrs and exalt their ranks hereafter,” he added.