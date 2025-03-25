Tarar condoles over death of COAS General Asim Munir’s mother

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

In his condolence message, the minister said that the entire nation was with General Asim Munir and his family in this hour of grief.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.