Tahir Ashrafi slams profiteers, hoarders taking undue advantage of flood situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said that hoarding and Illegal profiteering is haram (unfair) and people would be held accountable on the day of judgment.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that price hike in days of calamity and disaster was illegal and a very shameful act, slamming the mafias for spearheading this act.

He urged the government to take strict actions against those raising prices of essential items.

Tahir remarked that lack of punitive actions had emboldened the hoarders and profiteers who charge exorbitant prices and try to create artificial supply issues.

He suggested that for rehabilitation of flood affectees all political parties, their members, federal and provincial governments to collectively work together shunning differences.

Tahir Ashrafi has called the affluent people to play their role by paying their respective zakats for flood victims, also urging the elites and NGOs to come forward and contributein this testing time.