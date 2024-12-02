14.9 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalSyedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali
National

Syedaal expresses condolences on demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali

69
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan on Monday expressed profound grief over the sudden demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, a close relative of Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and a former Member of the National Assembly.
In his condolence message, the Deputy Chairman described the loss as a significant one, highlighting the late politician’s contributions to the upliftment of marginalized communities and his efforts for the development of South Punjab.
He lauded Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani’s commitment to democratic values and said that his services in this regard would always be remembered.
The Deputy Chairman prayed for the departed soul’s elevated status in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan