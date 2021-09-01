Syed Ali Gilani passes away in Srinagar; President, PM condole death of the Kashmiri freedom fighter

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1, (APP): Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 91.

Syed Ali Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 to Syed Peer Shah Geelani of Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora which then formed a part of Baramulla district.

Geelani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (Pakistan).

Geelani spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination.

“He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute.”

“We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.”

The PM said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle & remember his words: "Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai". The Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and we will observe a day of official mourning. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 1, 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

In a condolence statement, he said Kashmir was deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader, he said and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Pakistan mourns the loss of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, torch bearer of the Kashmir freedom movement. Shah Sb fought for the rights of Kashmiris till the very end, under house arrest of Indian occupation. May he rest in peace and may his dream of freedom come true. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 1, 2021

Former President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan, former envoy Abdul Basit and others also mourned passing away of the Kashmiri leader.

Syed Ali Geelani, the brave and resolute Kashmiri leader, is no more. May his soul rest in peace. People of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan mourn his passing away. So do freedom lovers all over the world. — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) September 1, 2021

The flame of freedom that Syed Ali Geelani lit for generations will continue to burn brighter. — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) September 1, 2021

He was our hero. A freedom fighter till his last breath. Never compromised on Kashmir. May Allah bless his soul and give us all strength and wisdom to fulfil his mission of freeing Kashmir from Indian occupation. ھم پاکستانی ہیں پاکستان ہمارا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/GUgf4xxaHS — Abdul Basit (@abasitpak1) September 1, 2021

انا لله وإنا إليه راجعون کشمیری حریت رہنما سید علی گیلانی آزادی کے خواب آنکھوں میں بسائے اللہ کو پیارے ہوگئے

آپ نے ۹۱ سال عمر پائی اور نشان پاکستان کا ایوارڈ حاصل کیا

اللہ انکو وہ جنت عطا فرمائے جو دنیا میں جنت میں رہتے ہوئے بھی نہ مل پائی#SyedAliGillani #سید_علی_گیلانی pic.twitter.com/xH9ywUHFIH — Abdullah Gul (@MAbdullahGul) September 1, 2021