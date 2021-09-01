Syed Ali Gilani passes away in Srinagar; President, PM condole death of the Kashmiri freedom fighter

 

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1, (APP): Veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar, capital of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the age of 91.

Syed Ali Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 to  Syed Peer Shah Geelani  of  Zoori Munz village in Tehsil Bandipora which then formed a part of  Baramulla district.

Geelani received his preliminary education at Sopore, and finished his studies at the Oriental College, Lahore (Pakistan).

Geelani spent his boyhood in the headquarters of Plebiscite Front at Mujahid Manzil.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said, he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Gilani who struggled all his life for his people and their right to self determination.

“He suffered incarceration and torture by the occupying Indian state but remained resolute.”

“We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle and remember his words, “Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan hamara hai.”

The PM said the Pakistan flag will fly at half mast and the country will observe a day of official mourning.

President Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani.

In a condolence statement, he said Kashmir was deprived of a great leader who remained steadfast against the Indian imperialism all his life.

Ali Gilani was a brave, courageous and sincere leader, he said and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Former President Azad Kashmir Masood Khan, former envoy Abdul Basit and others also mourned passing away of the Kashmiri leader.

