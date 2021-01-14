Swiss envoy discuss blue economy initiative with Maritime Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Benedict de Cerjat on Thursday met Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed mutual interest issues related to Blue economy initiative and Karachi ports.

In a tweet, the Ambassador said that “it was very timely to host federal minister for Maritime Affairs at the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad before his visit next week to Karachi”. He said that many companies are interested in the development of Karachi’s infrastructure.