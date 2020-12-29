ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Tuesday vowed for strengthening regional economy by executing joint ventures with the Central Asian countries which would help in rooting out terrorism.

He said this during a meeting with the delegation of Uzbekistan led by Uzbek Minister for Transport Makhamov Ilkhom, First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Kudratov Laziz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sidiqov Furqat and Charge d`Affairs of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Tashmatov Sadulla.

The dignitaries highlighted the matters pertaining to mutual interest of the two countries and cargo train service during the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The meeting also discussed Trans Afghan Rail Project that would connect Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan and later the Central Asian countries could also join in the project.

It was pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan would also signed joint appeal in the name of World Bank for investing around $4.8 billion in rail link among Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan had already signed the trilateral joint appeal to World Bank and the rail link would play its role for the progress and prosperity of these countries.

Under the trilateral joint venture, a 573 kilometers railway track would be laid with 27 railway stations, 912 different structures and seven tunnels on this track.

The shortest economic track would run from Peshawar to Kabul and from Kabul via Mazar Sharif to Uzbekistan.