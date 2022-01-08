Sufficient fuel stock available at all PSO outlets in Murree: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Saturday said sufficient fuel stock was available at all outlets of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) company, operating in the Murree Hill Station localities.



“Petrol and Diesel are available at all PSO pumps in Murree in a good quantity,” the minister said in a tweet.



He said the authorities concerned were in contact with the local administration, assuring that fuel supply to the ‘Rescue Machinery’ would be ensured, even through drums on need-basis, to continue the rescue and relief operation unabated.



In another tweet, the minister said Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) kept its workforce engaged with the local administration of Murree to clear roads and help the snow-stranded people.



Hammad said the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) also sent its extra workforce, from surrounding localities to Murree aimed at preventing power disruption.



He said all power feeders, which faced disruption due to heavy snowfall in Murree, had now been restored; however, a few ‘local faults’ were being removed.



The minister appreciated IESCO teams for exhibiting great courage and professionalism in carrying out repair and power restoration work despite intense snowfall and harsh weather conditions.